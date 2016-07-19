FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing Kunlun Tech unit to jointly acquire Opera Software AS
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijing Kunlun Tech unit to jointly acquire Opera Software AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Beijing Kunlun Tech :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Kunlun Tech Limited formed a buyer group with Future Holding L.P., Keeneyes Future Holding Inc, Qifei International Development Co. Limited and Golden Brick Capital Private Equity Fund I L.P, in order to fully acquire Opera Software AS at $600 million in total

* Says Kunlun Tech Limited will acquire 33.3 percent stake in Opera Software AS at $200 million

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6bqL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

