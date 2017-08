July 20 (Reuters) - Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose Co Ltd :

* Says it to apply for comprehensive credit line of 220 million yuan in total from Tianjin branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Tianjin branch of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd, with a term of one year

