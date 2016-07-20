FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-The Sports Seoul to issue convertible bonds worth 3.5 bln won
July 20, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Sports Seoul to issue convertible bonds worth 3.5 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The Sports Seoul Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it will issue the 14th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3.5 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 22, 2021, yield to maturity of 5.5 pct and annual coupon of 5.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,395 won per share, and a conversion period from July 22, 2017 to June 22, 2021

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FoMhR72T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

