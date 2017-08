July 20 (Reuters) - Colopl and Eighting :

* Colopl will fully acquire Eighting via stock swap on Aug. 12

* One share of Eighting swaps 0.35 share of Colopl

* Eighting will delist from on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 8

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/6fy9

