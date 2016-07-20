FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CoreCross to issue convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
July 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CoreCross to issue convertible bonds worth 2 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - CoreCross, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the 13th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 2 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 20, 2019, yield to maturity of 9.0 pct and annual coupon of 9.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 978 won per share, and a conversion period from July 20, 2017 to June 20, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xcPM961U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

