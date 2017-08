July 20 (Reuters) - IG Port Inc :

* Says its unit to set up CYBORG009 CALL OF JUSTICE in Tokyo in July, with Ishimori Production, for production and management of animation-related businesses

* Says its unit to hold 50 percent stake in CYBORG009 CALL OF JUSTICE

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Mi3pbG

