BRIEF-HotLand to set up JV Splendid HotLand Sweets ASEAN Company Limited in Thailand

July 20 (Reuters) - HotLand Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up a JV Splendid HotLand Sweets ASEAN Company Limited in Thailand, with a Thailand-based company Splendid Corporation Company Limited

* Says the JV will be engaged in operation of the co's stores "Croissant Taiyaki" in Thailand

* Says the JV will be with registered capital of THB 10 million

* Says the co and Splendid Corporation Company Limited will hold 49 percent and 51 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1h8d9c

