July 20, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HANWHA INVESTMENT&SECURITIES announces rights issue worth 200 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - HANWHA INVESTMENT&SECURITIES CO.,LTD :

* Says rights issue of 89,086,860 common shares of par value 5,000 won each

* Says issue price of 2,245 won per share, for proceeds of 200 billion won for operations

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Sep. 19

* Shareholders of record on Aug. 9 will have rights to purchase 0.8205375 rights share for each share held during Sep. 19 to Sep. 20

* Listing date of Oct. 7 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FujZzZnj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

