FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Peptidream announces license of PDPS technology to Genentech Inc
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 20, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peptidream announces license of PDPS technology to Genentech Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc :

* Says it entered into a technology license agreement with U.S.-based company Genentech Inc to nonexclusively license PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology

* Says PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, annual technology access payments, and is eligible to receive payments based on achievement of certain redetermined development milestones

* Says PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wmSBvb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.