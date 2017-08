July 20 (Reuters) - Qiaqia Food Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($89.78 million) commercial paper

* Says it plans to boost three units' capital by a combined 627 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29UuQX4; bit.ly/2ab82Sa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6827 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)