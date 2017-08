July 20 (Reuters) - The Sports Seoul Co.,Ltd. :

* Says 2.3 billion won worth of its 12th convertible bonds have been converted into 1,204,816 shares of the company at 1,909 won per share

* Says listing date of July 29 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RtZv8w

