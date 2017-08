July 20 (Reuters) - INEST Inc :

* Says it plans to sell 81 percent stake in its Tokyo-based unit which is engaged in development and sale of e-menu system, for 24 million yen on July 31

* Says co to lower stake in unit to 19 percent down from 100 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3363

