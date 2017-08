July 20 (Reuters) - Aucfan Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned unit NETSEA which is engaged in BtoB market place business, to merge co's another wholly owned unit which is engaged in asset liquidation business, on Sep. 30

* Says the unit engaged in asset liquidation business will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3364

