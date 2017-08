July 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro expects:

* GDP growth at 5 percent in H1, 5.3 percent in H2 this year,

* Budget deficit in H2 at 0.52 percent of GDP

* Budget deficit in H1 2016 at stood 1.83 percent of GDP

* Indonesia central bank governor Agus Martowardojo expects the rupiah to average 13,300 per dollar this year