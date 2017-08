July 21 (Reuters) - Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd

* Says its 30 percent owned payment service unit signs share transfer agreement to sell 1.278 percent stake in China Unionpay Merchant Services Co Ltd to an investment management firm for 200-250 million yuan ($29.97-$37.46 million)

