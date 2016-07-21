FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-General Motors reports Q2 earnings per share $1.81
July 21, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Motors reports Q2 earnings per share $1.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.81

* Q2 earnings per share, ex-items $1.86

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $42.38 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $38.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 EBIT-adjusted profit margin 9.3 percent

* Q2 North American EBIT-adjusted profit margin 12.1 percent

* Says BREXIT may cost up to $400 million in second half 2016

* Reports $300 million cash expense for cruise automation in second quarter

* Global quarterly vehicle deliveries 2.4 million, down 0.1 percent from year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
