BRIEF-General Motors reports Q2 earnings per share $1.81

July 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.81

* Q2 earnings per share, ex-items $1.86

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $42.38 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $38.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 EBIT-adjusted profit margin 9.3 percent

* Q2 North American EBIT-adjusted profit margin 12.1 percent

* Says BREXIT may cost up to $400 million in second half 2016

* Reports $300 million cash expense for cruise automation in second quarter

* Global quarterly vehicle deliveries 2.4 million, down 0.1 percent from year earlier