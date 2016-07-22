FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoftBank Group unit Yahoo Japan announces changes in tender offer period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says its unit Yahoo Japan Corp will change the period of the purchase for the tender offer to acquire the common shares of eBOOK Initiative Japan Co., Ltd. to June 10 to Aug. 15

* Says in the previous plan disclosed on June 9, the tender offer period is from June 10 to July 22

* Says the payment date is also changed to Aug. 22 from July 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Or3Bn3; goo.gl/0NbFHM; goo.gl/qXjP40

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

