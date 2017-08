July 22 (Reuters) - HANSAE CO.,LTD. :

* Says it plans to acquire 5.1 million shares, or 40 percent stake, in MKTREND CO.,LTD, from two individuals, for business diversity and synergy creation

* Says transaction amount is 119 billion won

Source text in Korean: me2.do/IgBr9mKG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)