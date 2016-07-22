FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sinopac Financial Holdings to pay 2015 dividend on Sep. 14
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinopac Financial Holdings to pay 2015 dividend on Sep. 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Sinopac Financial Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.43 per share (T$4,392,567,670 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$5,083,990,360 in total)

* Says it will pay T$1,242,000 in total as class A preferred shares

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6tkj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

