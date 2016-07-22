FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FEELINGK to issue convertible bonds worth 10 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - FEELINGK. CO.,Ltd :

* Says it will issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 25, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 3.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 6,530 won per share, and a conversion period from July 25, 2017 to June 25, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/50kznabh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

