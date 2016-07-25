BRIEF-MegaMD to merge with education co via share issue

July 25 (Reuters) - MegaMD Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will merge with an online and offline education co, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 0.1869796 between company and target co

* 1,967,025 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Oct. 1 and registered date of Oct. 4

* Company will survive and target education co will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FujAQncw

