July 25 (Reuters) - Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co., Ltd. :

* Says GSCP Bouquet Holdings SRL's stake in the co decreases to 12.7 percent (76.5 million shares) from 17.7 percent (106.5 million shares)

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5t58hLOz

