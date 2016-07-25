FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China United Network Communications' controlling shareholder signs agreement on internet-related infrastructure in Anhui
July 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China United Network Communications' controlling shareholder signs agreement on internet-related infrastructure in Anhui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder, China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd, plans to invest about 20 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in a strategic agreement with the People's Government of Anhui province

* Says the strategic agreement will focus on internet-related infrastructure including broadband and smart city

* Says the framework agreement will be implemented by a subsidiary of its unit China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a9jkVl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
