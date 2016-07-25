BRIEF-China United Network Communications' controlling shareholder signs agreement on internet-related infrastructure in Anhui

July 25 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder, China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd, plans to invest about 20 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in a strategic agreement with the People's Government of Anhui province
* Says the strategic agreement will focus on internet-related infrastructure including broadband and smart city
* Says the framework agreement will be implemented by a subsidiary of its unit China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
