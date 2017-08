July 25 (Reuters) - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd :

* Says Aktio Holdings Corporation offers a takeover bid for the entire 5.8 million shares (no less than 3.4 million shares, 46.24 percent stake) of the company

* Offered purchase price at 1,600 yen per share

* Offering period from July 26 to Sep. 6

* Settlement starts on Sep. 13

* Aktio Holdings Corporation aims to fully acquire the company

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oHGqxJ

