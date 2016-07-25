BRIEF-Shandong Jiangquan buys lithium producer via asset swap, cash and share issue

July 25 (Reuters) - Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Shandong Ruifu Lithium for 2.2 billion yuan ($329.44 million) via asset swap, cash and share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 821.6 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

* Says H1 returns to net profit of 40.7 million yuan vs net loss of 230.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2akr6hc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)