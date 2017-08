July 25 (Reuters) - China Western Power Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Southgobi Resources , Youhua Technology and Burd Constuctionii ger khoroolliin tuluvlult

* Says they plan to invest in Burd Constuctionii's property project worth $1.7 billion in Ulaanbaatar

