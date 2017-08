July 26 (Reuters) - Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy all business and assets (except those assets which are to be stripped off) of two LDK solar high tech firms based in Jiangxi and Xinyu respectively via share issue and cash, for bankruptcy reorganization of the two firms

