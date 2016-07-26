FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Quantum Hi-tech China Biological says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancels transaction of shares to Beijing-based investment company
July 26, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quantum Hi-tech China Biological says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancels transaction of shares to Beijing-based investment company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Quantum Hi-tech China Biological :

* Says its shareholder Quantum Hi-Tech Group signed a contract with a Beijing-based investment company to transfer 21.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of it to the investment company on March 23

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancelled the contract on July 21

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will transfer the 21.1 million shares of it to a Shanghai-based investment company instead

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will hold 0 percent stake in it after transfer

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6GV6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
