BRIEF-Quantum Hi-tech China Biological says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancels transaction of shares to Beijing-based investment company

July 26 (Reuters) - Quantum Hi-tech China Biological :
* Says its shareholder Quantum Hi-Tech Group signed a contract with a Beijing-based investment company to transfer 21.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of it to the investment company on March 23
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancelled the contract on July 21
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will transfer the 21.1 million shares of it to a Shanghai-based investment company instead
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will hold 0 percent stake in it after transfer
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6GV6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)