BRIEF-Sharp says lawsuit files by Digicom Elektronik Pazarlama A. S.

July 26 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

* Says Turkey-based co Digicom Elektronik Pazarlama A. S. (plaintiff) filed lawsuit to against the co, unit Sharp Electronics (Europe) GmbH (SEEG) and company Universal Media Corporation/Slovakia/s.r.o (U.M.C), for a contract related to TV business in Turkey that terminated by unit SEEG

* Says the plaintiff requests damage of one million Turkish Lira (about 34.85 million yen) from the co, SEEG and U.M.C

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lSwkg9

