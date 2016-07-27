BRIEF-OKins Electronics to issue convertible bonds worth 9 bln won

July 27 (Reuters) - OKins Electronics Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds in US dollars, raising 9 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Aug. 3, 2021, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,354 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 3, 2017 to July 3, 2021

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GeZ2SqO1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)