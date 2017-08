July 27 (Reuters) - Wuhan DDMC Culture Co., Ltd. :

* Says its HK-based unit signs a contract with Granada Club de Fútbol, to be responsible for marketing service in China

* Says contract price is 700,000-1,200,000 euros (RMB 5.1-8.8 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GA7OznSw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)