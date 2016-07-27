FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chant Group signs framework agreements on biomass projects
July 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chant Group signs framework agreements on biomass projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says it signs two framework agreements on biomass combined heat and power generation projects in Henan province with investment about 670 million yuan ($100.45 million)

* Says its signs framework agreement on biomass power generation project in Jiangsu province with investment about 290 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2avFLIV; bit.ly/2a8qURt; bit.ly/2aajSzE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)

