BRIEF-Chant Group signs framework agreements on biomass projects

July 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says it signs two framework agreements on biomass combined heat and power generation projects in Henan province with investment about 670 million yuan ($100.45 million)

* Says its signs framework agreement on biomass power generation project in Jiangsu province with investment about 290 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2avFLIV; bit.ly/2a8qURt; bit.ly/2aajSzE

($1 = 6.6701 Chinese yuan renminbi)