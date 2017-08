July 27 (Reuters) - Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to acquire 8.7 percent stake in Ringpai International Veterinary Hospital for 30 mln yuan

* Says it will hold 13 percent stake in target co after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5d6t8tF0

