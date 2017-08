July 27 (Reuters) - Comforia Residential Reit Inc :

* Says it to take out loan of 3,190 million yen on Aug. 1, with a term of 8 years and maturity on July 31, 2024

* Says Says it to take out loan of 4,950 million yen on Aug. 1, with a term of 10 years and maturity on July 31, 2026

* Says proceeds to be used for property acquisition, expense payment and loan repayment, etc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CcIULu

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)