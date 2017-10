July 27 (Reuters) - Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Says it adjusts private placement plan, to raise 680 million yuan ($101.95 million) from 621 million yuan previously

* Says it plans to acquire new shares of Hong Kong’s Global System Ltd worth $11 million for a 42.35 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2adobUW; bit.ly/2agK758

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)