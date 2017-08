July 28 (Reuters) - SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO,.LTD :

* Says it will pay quarterly dividend as 1,000 won each for common shares and preferred shares respectively

* Says dividend will be paid on Aug. 17, to shareholders recorded on June 30

* Says total dividend amount is 141.54 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qC1DTT

