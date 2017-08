July 28 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities CO., LTD.:

* The company received approval to establish 40 new securities sales department in Beijing, liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan, Shanxi, Gansu, Shenzhen, Dalian and Qingdao etc.

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Rp6AEf

