a year ago
BRIEF-SRA Holdings unit to form business and capital alliance with Hackett Enterprises Limited
July 28, 2016 / 8:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SRA Holdings unit to form business and capital alliance with Hackett Enterprises Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - SRA Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit Software Research Associates, Inc plans to form business and capital alliance with Hackett Enterprises Limited on July 28

* Says two parties will co-develop the business of Hackett Enterprises Limited and promote the products and service of the unit in China

* Says the unit plans to buy 25 percent stake in Hackett Enterprises Limited for 3.5 billion yen, from Insight Financial Group Limited

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ypvxmx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
