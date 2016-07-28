BRIEF-SRA Holdings unit to form business and capital alliance with Hackett Enterprises Limited

July 28 (Reuters) - SRA Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit Software Research Associates, Inc plans to form business and capital alliance with Hackett Enterprises Limited on July 28

* Says two parties will co-develop the business of Hackett Enterprises Limited and promote the products and service of the unit in China

* Says the unit plans to buy 25 percent stake in Hackett Enterprises Limited for 3.5 billion yen, from Insight Financial Group Limited

