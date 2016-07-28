FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Materials Analysis Technology to issue new shares to repay bank loans and enrich operating funds
July 28, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Materials Analysis Technology to issue new shares to repay bank loans and enrich operating funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Materials Analysis Technology :

* Says it will issue 7 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loans and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7abj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

