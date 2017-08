July 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting :

* Says 124.8 million shares, or a 26.4 percent stake held by a Chongqing-based energy group company were unfrozen by Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region High People's Court on July 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7cYE

