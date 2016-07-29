REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)

(Adds company forecast.Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.75 trln 1.86 trln7.6 trln (-5.9 pct) (+0.3 pct) Operating 66.93 76.56 310.00 (-12.6 pct) (-7.0 pct) Pretax 58.84 72.68 300.00 (-19.0 pct) (+31.9 pct) Net 21.74 59.52 145.00 (-63.5 pct) (+56.9 pct) EPS 9.37 yen 25.75 yen 62.47 yen EPS Diluted 9.37 yen 25.75 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=0