a year ago
REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)
#Consumer Electronics
July 29, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast.Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.)
Jul 29 (Reuters)- 
Panasonic Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Yearto
                  Jun 30, 2016        Jun 30, 2015     Mar 31, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales             1.75 trln           1.86 trln7.6 trln
                   (-5.9 pct)          (+0.3 pct)
  Operating           66.93               76.56           310.00
                   (-12.6 pct)         (-7.0 pct)
  Pretax              58.84               72.68           300.00
                   (-19.0 pct)         (+31.9 pct)
  Net                 21.74               59.52           145.00
                   (-63.5 pct)         (+56.9 pct)
  EPS               9.37 yen            25.75 yen        62.47 yen
  EPS Diluted       9.37 yen            25.75 yen
  Ann Div                               25.00 yen
  -Q2 Div                               10.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               15.00 yen

NOTE - Panasonic Corp.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
