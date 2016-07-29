BRIEF-China Fineblanking Technology corrects new share issuance disclosed on Oct. 14, 2015

July 29 (Reuters) - China Fineblanking Technology :

* Says it corrects new share issuance plan disclosed on Oct. 14, 2015

* Says it will issue 15 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7gvQ

