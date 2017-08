Aug 5 (Reuters) - Jeans Mate Corp :

* Says it plans to take over Outdoor Products brand business (including five stores and a mail-order sales net) from SanMarino Co Ltd

* Says the co also will succeed exclusive franchise agreement from ITOCHU Corporation

* Says effective date on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Atlchj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)