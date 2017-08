Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction for 195.9 million yuan ($29.51 million) in Liaoning province

* Says unit signs sales contracts with Renew Mega Solar Power, Renew Solar Energy (Telangana) for up to 170 million yuan, 500 million yuan respectively

