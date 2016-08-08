BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite-communications to merge with Asia Pacific Aerospace

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Satellite-communications Inc. :
* Says it will merge with Asia Pacific Aerospace Incorporated, an artificial satellite co
* Says merger ratio of 1 : 0.4317764 between company and Asia Pacific Aerospace
* 1,917,064 new shares will be issued for the merger
* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 1 and registered date of Nov. 4
* Company will survive and Asia Pacific Aerospace will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sVBE1w
