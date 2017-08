Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire a Japan-based co CAP from an individual, with an undisclosed price

* Says the target co is engaged in development, manufacture, and sale of flexible circuit board manufacturing equipment

* Says transaction effective date is Aug. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yqTGQm

