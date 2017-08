Aug 9 (Reuters) - Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says Zhang Guanfu resigned as chairman

* Says it appoints An Huailue as chairman and An Huailue will no longer serve as general manager

* Says it appoints Kong Lingzhong as general manager

