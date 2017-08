Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinchao Energy Co Ltd

* Says board approves to boost unit's capital by 2.04 billion yuan ($306.22 million) to fund its investment in Surge Energy America Holdings

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aIw9HJ

