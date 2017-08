Oct 9 (Reuters) - Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd

* Says it sold 6,416 buses in September, down 4.2 percent y/y

* Says it sold 47,483 buses in January to September, up 7.5 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dWDtQd

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)