Oct 9 (Reuters) - CECEP Solar Energy Co Ltd

* Says it expects 9-month net profit at 370-470 million yuan vs net profit of 391.3 million yuan ($58.68 million) year ago

($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi)